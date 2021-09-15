Awards

The VIP magazine in partnership with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, on Wednesday, announced the postponement of the VIP 100+1 WOMEN OF IMPACT AWARDS due to the call to duty of the Chief Host, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Fallen, who is at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, New York City.

In a statement by Convener VIP100+1 women of impact Awards, in Abuja, Mr Talabi Michael stated that the reason for the postponement was as a result of the unavoidable adherence to call to duty of the Minister of Women Affairs.

The statement reads in part: “The movers and shakers of this country are eagerly waiting for this to happen.

“News reaching us has it that the Chief Host of the much anticipated VIP 100+1 Women of Impact Award, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has postponed the event from Saturday, 25th of September to Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021.

“We gathered that the cause of this postponement is due to the unavoidable call to duty of the Chief Host, Minister of Women Affairs at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, New York City, United States of America scheduled to begin on 14th – 30th September 2021.

“The organisers, no doubt, regret the inconveniences this might have caused their distinguished nominees and guests, however, the Minister has assured her commitment to the successful hosting of the event on the 7th of December, 2021.

“The women of impact program has been postponed from Saturday, 25th September 2021 to 7th December, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Abuja by 10 am prompt.

“We regret any inconvenience this might cause our distinguished nominees and guests.”

They, however, assured Nigerians of the Minister’s commitment and partnership to the successful hosting of the VIP Impact Awards on the newly confirmed date.