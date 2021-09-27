In furtherance of its drive to strengthen the payment landscape across globe, Africa’s leading payment technology and card business firm, Verve, has announced its partnership with OBMeet, a video conferencing and networking company, to give Verve cardholders 50% discount on the platform.

The discount which is currently running till December 31, 2021, avails Verve cardholders added value for the services they enjoy on the OBMeet platform.

Speaking on the discount, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the partnership with OBMeet to reward Verve cardholders with 50 per cent discount on the selected packages is a demonstration of Verve’s commitment to reward its cardholders’ loyalty.

Eromosele said the firm is stirred to partner with OBMeet because they share a similar vision of delivering invaluable experience to their esteemed customers. She explained that the partnership will guarantee Verve cardholders faster and safer payment experiences on the OBMeet platform.

She said: “Consistent with our mantra of being ‘the rewarding way to make payments’, Verve cardholders are not only rewarded with seamless, faster and convenient payment solutions, they enjoy more rewards in discounts as much as 50% on the OBMeet platform, from now till December 31, 2021.”