By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Vice-Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo state, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, has said Africa is the second-largest and second-most-populous continent on Earth with an estimated population of 1.033 billion people, stressing that collaboration among her universities and also with foreign ones would enhance quality research and scholarship.

Speaking as the Guest Lecturer of the 1st University Public Lecture of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, in Effurun, Delta state, on:” Internationalization of University Education, the African perspective and realities “, Professor Ezemonye advised universities to stop being local champions, adding that growth rating of tertiary education in Africa had long been anchored on collaboration among institutions and stakeholders in the sector.

Continuing, he listed some benefits of internationalization of university education to also include development of curriculum, learning outcomes that will step up skills and competence of learners to become global players and be employable, adding that it is also a lucrative source of revenue generation for institutions.

“Internationalization of university education allows academic border crossing, strengthening intellectual and institutional capacities. Universities that fit, participate and welcome internationalization will survive the best “, he added.

Earlier in his opening remark, Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE, Professor Rim-Rukeh Akpofure, said the lecture series would continue as one of the academic traditions of the university, stressing that the topic for the 1st one was apt as no university was an island.

He said collaboration among universities was an opportunity for institutions to showcase their content, expressing hope that FUPRE would continue to climb the ladder in the ranking of universities.