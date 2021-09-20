The southern governors.

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said weekend that the amendments sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, at the National Assembly on the controversial Value Added Tax, VAT, was futile and dead on arrival.

Akeredolu said the amendments would “be killed at the State House of Assemblies”.

He spoke on ‘Arise TV Sunday Talk Show’ hosted by Reuben Abati.

Akeredolu said the law does not give power to the Federal Government to collect VAT and share to the states, adding that the VAT should be under the state.

According to him, “That’s the position of the law. The FIRS seeking for amendment is a confirmation that they don’t have the power.

“The amendment will be dead on arrival. Why seek an amendment to a constitution when the provision is so clear.”

He insisted that “if the Federal Government was to collect VAT for states, it can only get percentage which it can decide to share at the FAAC.

“You can only collect VAT on behalf of the states and hand their money over to them. You can only take percentage there for helping us to collect the money.”

Speaking on the PIB Controversy, Akeredolu said the Southern Governors’ Forum aligned and agreed with the position and steps taken by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to pursue the amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, so as to reflect equity, justice and fairness.

