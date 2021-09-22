By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Committee of Pro – Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities has named Prof. Nimi Dimkpa Briggs as its chairman.

A statement signed by Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu,Secretary – General Committee of Vice – Chancellors of Nigerian Universities,CVCNU, explained that Briggs was appointed on Monday,20th of September 2021, in a meeting held at the Secretariat.”

Prof. Briggs,is the Pro- Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu – Alike.

He takes over from Professor Munzali Jubril, Pro -Chancellor of Federal University Lafia who, has been chairman since 2017.

“His appointment is for a term of four years,”the statement explained.

It further said:” At the same meeting, Alhaji. Bashir

Dalhatu was appointed the Deputy Chairman. Alhaji Bashir is the current Chairman of Council and Pro – Chancellor of Moddibo Adama University Yola.”

“I wish the two leaders of the committee success as they take over. the mantle; of leadership,” the committee’s Secretary-General said in the statement.