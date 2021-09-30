By Victoria Ojeme

United States and the French government have felicitated with Nigeria on the commemoration of the 61st Independence anniversary today, October 1, as both nations expressed commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations with Nigeria at all fronts.

The United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, while felicitating with Nigeria in an article, appreciated Nigeria’s leadership in the region, and also praised Nigeria for standing up for the integrity of democratic nations in West Africa’’

‘’Nigeria was among the first to condemn the recent coup in Guinea, regularly recognizes the need for presidential term limits, and supports its best and brightest to serve in the highest ranks of international organizations – most recently demonstrated by Chikwe Ihekweazu’s recent appointment to Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization.

‘’The COVID-19 pandemic showed us all that global challenges require global solutions. Our mission team partnered with Nigeria to tackle COVID-19 to save lives, promote economic recovery, and develop resilience as our experts worked side-by-side with the Presidential Task Force, Ministry of Health, and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control,’’ she said.

Similarly, In a congratulatory letter to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, made available to journalists by the French Embassy in Abuja yesterday,

President Emmanuel Macron, described Nigeria as Africa’s leading economic and demographic power.

He said that the creation of the Franco-African Business council which met last June at the palace of Versailles, hopefully will allow the birth of many more structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies.

He added that the number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years, stressing that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between the two countries.

“Finally, the participation in a few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New African-France Summit in Montpelier will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.

“We can do even more together, because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional, security and global issues. I therefore hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects,” he said.