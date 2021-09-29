.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Wednesday, exclaimed that the Igbo Nation was now under siege by criminal elements with too many killings on its trail.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor stated this during a Prayer Session to mark World Igbo day Celebration at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo boss who was represented by Amb. Okey Emuchay, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, lamented over the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili in Anambra State.

“We need to take a pause on the happenings in the Igbo Nation. We need to seek the face of God. We need to remember our brothers and sisters that have been killed over the years. But more importantly, we need to think about today. The Igbo Nation is under siege-there are too many killings.

“As I sat there waiting for this event to start, a video was sent to me about the senseless killings in Anambra State involving the husband of former NAFDAC DG, Prof. Dora Akunyili. He was brutally murdered yesterday. If you see the video and see how brutally Dr Akunyili was killed, you won’t be able to do anything today.

“The senseless killings in the last couple of days in Anambra State calls for retrospection and deep reflections. We are under siege.

“All South-East states are under siege. We plead the men of God gathered here, the mothers in this hall, the fathers in this hall and everybody-something needs to be done. Something urgent needs to be done.

“I advise IPOB and their other groups to think and to think so deeply, because if you kill anybody today, who would be there tomorrow? This is the message from the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor. “

Earlier, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Kenneth Ugbala called for more prayers for the South-East geopolitical zone and the country at large.

“There were people who fought and suffered so much for us to be free as a people, yet there is still fightings amongst us. This simply tells us something: that Igbo are the ones killing themselves.

“Do we really love ourselves? We don’t. Because if we love ourselves, what we are experiencing today in Igbo land, won’t be happening. If a hen runs into the house, it has gone and is safe. What is the essence of bringing it out again to be slaughtered by the enemies?. We need love among us.

“We have told ourselves the truth about the situation in our land. However, we have a job to do. There is a job for the CAN; there is a job for the Ohanaeze, and there is also a job for every one of us to ensure that peace and orderliness are restored in Igboland.

“We are our own problems. It’s in our hands to make this region better again. God brought us here to make it a better place for all of us.

“What are we gaining as a people, that we sit-at-home every Monday? Our children were denied the opportunity to write a national examination, which children in other regions of this country wrote, because of sit-at-home. We, Igbos, are undoing ourselves. We are the cause of what we suffer today.”

