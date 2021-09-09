.

— Abductors demand N10m ransom

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun has rescued nine out of the 12 passengers kidnapped in a Lagos bound commercial bus between ldoani/ lfira in Akoko South East area of the state.

The state commander of the security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed this to Vanguard in Akure.

Recall that the abduction of the travellers occurred at a failed portion of the highway.

The commercial bus was coming from Abuja and heading to Lagos when it was attacked by bandits.

Vanguard was informed by a police source that the kidnappers who were Fulani herdsmen reportedly ambushed the commercial Toyota Hiace bus and shot at which forced the driver to stop.

In the process, the passengers reportedly took to their heels while the kidnappers doubled cross them and abducted those that could not escape from the scene at gunpoint.

The report said that many of the passengers were thereafter marched into the forest.

Adeleye said that nine of the victims had been rescued by his personnel.

“The gunshot from the bandits attracted the officials of the Amotekun in the area who pursued the criminals into the bush.

” Nine of the 12 passengers in the vehicle were rescued overnight by the Amotekun men while they are still combing the forest to rescue the other three victims.

Adeleye assured that the three other victims will be rescued unhurt.

He said that the hoodlums will be brought to book while the anti-kidnapping unit of the command had swung into action to ensure the release of the victims.

Reports had it that local hunters in the community have joined to comb the thick forest.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the passengers.

According to her “There was actually a kidnap case as I speak to you our anti-kidnapping unit has taken over that case and we expect something positive.

Speaking with newsmen, a community leader in the area, Chief Boboye Ojomo attributed incessant crime in the axis to the deplorable condition of the federal road from Orita Ipele to Idoani to Ifira and Isua.

Ojomo lamented that the contractor handling the road project had abandoned it for years.

He called on the Federal government to look into all federal roads in the state noting that many of them are now in a state of disrepair.

Vanguard News Nigeria