By Ayo Onikoyi,

Inumidun Taiwo is only five years old but has already set herself on a course of life that could very well rival many adults. She has already opened a chapter of her life as an entrepreneur, model, motivational speaker and international actress.

Her journey didn’t start today. Inumidun has been a fashion blogger since age 2. She entered the entertainment industry fully on her birthday when she had a show with Skales the popular musician and she killed it. She is best known as a fashion blogger, some of her works can be found on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa reveals ordeal after marriage breakup

Inumidun had her first ambassadorial deal sealed on the 14th of August 2021 with Corinthia Villa Hotel and Suites Ltd as their ever first ambassador.

Shortly after, she bagged another deal with kiddies by Kishi, a skin and hair care brand. On the 27th of August 2021, she bagged another deal with thevegasgoldstore.

Inumidun Taiwo is a student of Abraham Lincoln America Academy (ALAA). She is presently under a modeling agency known as @kids-are-talented modeling.

Inumidun Taiwo was born on July 13th, 2016 into the family of Mr and Mrs Taiwo. She is the first child in a family of two. She showed off her acting skill in a short movie titled “Child Abuse”

Vanguard News Nigeria