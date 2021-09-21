.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki



EBONYI State Police command, said it has arrested one Okechukwu Achina, for allegedly beating a widow, Mrs Mary Orogwu over unpaid N8,500 wages.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the money was said to be for 10 days, the woman had worked for for the suspect

The suspect who hails from Iniki-Ichari village, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was alleged to have used a hammer to break the right leg of the widow, who went to ask for unpaid stipend in the company of her three-year-old son.

A source said, “Mrs Mary Orogwu, a widow and a mother of four children, hails from the Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State. After she lost her husband, she went into menial labour through which she fends for herself and her children.

“She worked for Okechukwu Achina for 10 good days and made a total of N8,500, which he refused to pay her.

“A few days ago, there was no money for Mary to feed her children. She went to Okechukwu’s house in the company of her last child to beg him to pay part of the money, so she could buy food for her children.

“But Okechukwu refused to give her the money. He instead brought out a bundle of N1,000 notes from his pocket, showed the poor woman and said, ‘This is money, but I won’t give you shishi and you can’t do anything.

“The woman, out of frustration and tears made to leave Okechukwu’s premises, but turned to him and said, ‘You see this my sweat that came from my body while I worked for you and which you have decided to embezzle because I have nobody to ask you for it, God will punish you. You will find yourself in a condition worst than what I’m passing through.

“Immediately Okechukwu heard this, he got infuriated, rushed after the poor woman, bruised her two times to the point that she fell on the ground while her little child cried. As the woman rose from the ground and made to run for her life, Okechukwu had advanced closer with an iron hammer and hit the woman’s right leg repeatedly, thus shattering the bones of the poor widow. When he saw the extent of the damage on the woman, he ran away from his house.”

Contacted, the State Assistant Police Public Relations Office, ASP Levi Philip, pointed out that the said report of the arrest of suspect has not officially to reach his table, as at the time of this report.

According to him, “Official report of the arrest of this man, who did this sort of thing to a widow, is yet to get to my table. But, I want to call the Kpiri-Kpiri Divisional Police Station, which handled the investigation, for details.”

