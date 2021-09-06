.

By Dennis Agbo

Strategic lectures in the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, have been selected to discuss the challenges and proffer solutions to Enugu state economic sustainability in the second edition of the Starlite Newspaper lecture series.

Starlite Newspaper is an Enugu state-based community newspaper that has sustained readership in the state.

In a statement made available by the Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr Harrison Ogara said that there was need to dissect the current economic challenges of Enugu state and come up with realistic strategies of diversifying the economy of the state in order to bolster its self-sustainability programmes.

The Starlite Newspapers Annual Awards and Lecture Series with the theme: ‘Economic Diversification and Self-Sustainability options for Enugu State,’ comes up on the September 11 2021at Princess Alexandria Auditorium UNN.

Ogara noted that the event was conceptualized to serve as a reward mechanism for leading political and private sector players.

“Coming at a period of global economic recessions, which has been felt across all the states of the federation, occasioned by the aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to find better ways of weaning Enugu state and indeed other states, from the federation account, organisers of The Starlite Awards and Lecture Series are of the belief that ideas that’ll be delivered at this forum will go a long way in defining clear paths for economic recovery for the state,” Ogara said.

The UNN discussants slated for the lecture include the erudite Professor of Political Science and expert in Public Administration and Local Government administration, Tony Onyishi; Former economic adviser to the President, Prof. Osita Ogbu, among others.

Governors expected at the lecture are: Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Willy Obiano of Anambra state and Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and a host of other leaders and captains of industry are said to have indicated interested in attending the lecture.

Ogara described the event as a conflagration of ideas that will move the state to unprecedented levels and meant to go beyond the normal handing over of plaques, but academic and scholarly exhortation that’ll make a deep impact on the political class.

“We decided to use this edition to make a statement that will be imbibed by the political class; a statement that will be used as a template for Enugu State and other states on how to change the narrative of economic growth that goes beyond sharing monthly allocations in Abuja.

“The Starlite Awards and Lecture Series will have in audience, those that’ll play key roles in this quest for a paradigm shift in economic growth. To ensure that the message is adequately passed, some of the best heads in the academia and technocrats have been assembled to do justice to the event with,” Ogara said.

