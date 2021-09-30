By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders and security operatives to unmask the killers of Chike Akunyili, the husband to the Former Minister of Information, Dora Akunyili in Anambra State.

The governor said this in Owerri while condemning the killing of Mr Chike, by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The governor said the perpetrators of this violence were destroying the development in the South East Zone and the time has come to stop them.

The governor said: “I on behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, commiserate with the Akunyili Family, the Government and good people of Anambra State over this inhumane act.

“As we pray for the repose of his soul, I believe the Government at the State, Region and Federal would continue to improve our security architecture against these elements and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. As a peaceful and loving race, we are known for our hospitality and unison with the ideology of ‘Onuru Ube nwanne agbalaso,’ let’s eschew violence and embrace peace to pave way for the development of our region for Igwe bu ike.”

Also, the governor did not only condemn the killing but “Harped on the need to ensure that the perpetrators are unmasked and brought to book.”

