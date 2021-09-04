By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Some unknown gunmen have murdered a chief lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Engineer Abubakar Garba Muhammad at his residence in Burshin Fulani settlement, along Bauchi-Dass road.

According to Bauchi State Police Command some unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday morning forced themselves into the residence of the senior Bauchi Polytechnic staff and murdered him in cold blood.

Bauchi State Police Command further confirmed the incident through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili who said that the gunmen whose number could not be ascertained stormed the area to carry out the attack.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that unknown gunmen attacked Burshin Fulani and killed one man, Abubakar Garba Muhammad of FedPoly. He was shot in the neck and died on the spot. Our men who rushed to the scene evacuated him to the Teaching Hospital where the medical team on duty certified him dead.

“Our patrol team stationed at the main gate of the Polytechnic on hearing gunshots from the direction at about 4am, quickly mobilized and rushed to the area and on sighting the light of the patrol van, the gunmen fled.

“Late Abubakar Garba Muhammad had out of his house for rescue mission after hearing noise of struggling of one of his sons with some people at the gate of the house, but immediately he came out, the gunmen shot and killed him,” he said.

He added: “The Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has directed that the Police should go after the gunmen, apprehend and bring them to justice. Our men are after them now and very soon, they will get to them”.

The sad incident was also announced on the verified official Facebook page of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi: “Innalillahi wa Inna ilahir rajiun. Unknown Gunmen killed one of our staff, Chief Engineer, Engr. Abubakar Garba Muhammad (Babangida Birshi) of Directorate of Physical Planning around 2:30am at his resident in Burshin Fulani.

“His Funeral (Jana’iza) prayer as announced by the family will hold by 9:00am in Burshin Fulani Mosque, behind his house. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul Jannatil Firdausi.”

The Polytechnic through its Public Relations Unit, further confirmed the incident describing it as most unfortunate assuring however that everything humanly possible will be done to arrest the unknown gunmen.

Also, another resident of the area was shot by the gunmen and is receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) from the gunshot.

Vanguard News Nigeria