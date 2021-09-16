By Chononso Alozie

Unknown gunmen have killed a lawyer, Darlington Odume, from Umudara, Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Vanguard gathered the Lawyer was murdered on Thursday in Orlu, whose chamber was located in Orlu main town.

However, the assassination of Odume, came 24 hours after an Anglican Priest, whose name was given as Reverend Emeka Merenu, of St Andrew Personage in Ihitteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state, was murdered by hoodlums enforcing the suspended sit-at-home, order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the area.

Sources from the Orlu area said the lawyer was trailed from his chamber in the Orlu town by his assailants and was shot severally around Amaifeke, where he was busy reportedly buying some edible items.

Another eyewitness from the area said: “He’s a friend he has been complaining of threats to his life, especially within the community. I want to say this, because of this man, many of us who would have been intimidated by these wicked men, he saved us from their hand.

“Despite he has a strong connection to rescue people who are under threat maybe because they said the wife is a security officer. A policewoman. I must tell you the killers of this young man cannot go unpunished. Good people they say does not last.”

He continued: “When he was shot people around were the ones that assisted and took him to the hospital it was in the process to another hospital that we were told he died as a result of the gunshot injuries.”

When Vanguard contacted the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, he confirmed the report and said that the Commissioner of Police, Hussani Rabiu has directed a full investigation into the matter.

