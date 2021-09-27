Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as clueless and pernicious handling of government affairs in the country.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, in a statement in Abuja, also condemned the pro-Buhari’s protest at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He equally described as condemnable “the attack on a Nigerian activist, Reno Omokri, who was at UNGA to protest against Buhari.

“Paying American citizens the sum of $500 each to sing the praise of a clueless and inept administration cannot erase the many and unpardonable failings of Buhari and his cheer leaders. In fact, the action further signposts the reckless looting and frivolous spending of tax payers money which has become the hallmark of the present administration,” frank said.

According to Frank, “most of the rented protesters had confessed in videos made viral on social media platforms that they were paid by Nigerian officials to stage the protest.”

He called on the U.S. Government “to investigate those who organised the show of shame which has brought odium and international ridicule to Nigerians.”

He said the U.S. Government, through its Ambassador to Nigeria, “must as a matter of urgency, cancel the visas of members of the delegation who organised the paid show for setting a bad precedence and exporting corruption to their country.”

He said this has become necessary to deter other African countries who may want to attempt such unbridled display of corrupt tendencies on the American soil.

“What they have done is patently unbecoming, unconscionable, immoral, ungodly and anti-people, in that they induced American citizens with money to protest in favour of Buhari.

“It is clear that the rent-a-crowd syndrome has become the pastime of Buhari and his minders having done the same thing during his cost to London.

“It is an unforgivable act in that while most Nigerian households live on less than one dollar a day, the Head of State and his over-bloated entourage to the UNGA in New York could dole out wards of dollars to street urchins to help launder their image,” he said.

He said “only a swift punitive action from the American Government would help checkmate this administration from further exportation and spreading of corruption and perpetuating acts Inimical to the economic empowerment and wellbeing of Nigerians during future trips outside the country.”