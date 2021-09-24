By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in New York, called for non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system that would stimulate economic growth and development.

The President in his address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, told the World leaders that Nigeria and African countries do not intend to stay indefinitely looking for aid.

He said that what the African continent needs is a fair and equitable system of international trade.

The Nigerian leader, who physically address the congress said, ‘My delegation would like to reaffirm the critical role that a universal, rules-based, open, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system can play in stimulating economic growth and development.

‘‘Fair and equitable trade would eventually eliminate the need for aid.

‘‘My country and indeed all African countries do not intend to stay indefinitely looking for aid. All we need is a fair and equitable system of international trade”

Vanguard News Nigeria