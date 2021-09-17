Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof Tijani Muhammad-Bande, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, would be among top government officials at the 16th annual Kaleidoscope Global Business Conference and Award in New York.

Others expected at the event include Minister of Mines & Steal Development, Mr. Olalekan Adegbite, Chairman Blue Diamond Group and Shanghai Engineering Works, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, BoI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan and Amb. Gurjit Singh Former Indian Amb. to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN & African Union among others.

A statement by the organizers seen by Vanguard, said the forum is being organized by the Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC in conjunction with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

The event holds tommorow at the Nigeria House, New York.

The conference, which holds at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, would be attended by high level Nigerian government officials, Nigerian professionals and business leaders from the United States of America, India and UAE and other countries. It has the theme: ‘Innovation and Technology that will Shape the Future of Nigeria’.

The gathering will be held both in person and virtually.

The Conference will be structured into five segments, having an opening session, three panel-discussions and the award session.

According to the head of the Consulate’s Trade and Investment Desk, Ambassador Nicholas Ella, the Consulate General has extensively collaborated with the CEO of Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, Deaconess Linda O.E. Middleton, which operates as one of the promoters of Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment based in the United States. Kaleidoscope Business Conference creates increased awareness for US and other international investors on the investment opportunities in Nigeria. It is also expected that the Conference will provide a crucial platform to engage investors on the economic and infrastructural development projects in Nigeria.

Opening Session:

At the opening session, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, Deaconess Linda O.E. Middleton, will present an opening remarks while the welcome address will be delivered by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Peter Egopija.

In addition, a short remarks will be made by the Consul General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Amira Smaila. The keynote speech will be delivered by Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to United Nations.

First Plenary Session:

The first Plenary session will be moderated by Ambassador Nicholas Ella, Consul in Charge of Trade and Investment at the Nigeria Consulate in New York. The session will be addressed by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H. E. Geoffrey Onyeama, Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olalekan Adegbite.

Others who will speak at the session are Ambassador Gurjit Singh, former Indian Ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN & African Union, and Chair of the CII Task Force on Asia Africa Growth Corridor; Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya, Malta, who will talk on the impact of technology in building global perspective, and Ambassador (Dr.) Jacqueline Mohair, a Transformational Business and Life Strategist, Entrepreneur & U.N. Ambassador.

Second Plenary Session:

The Second Plenary Session will be moderated by Bola Adesuyi, and has as speaker, the Nigeria Ambassador to France, His Excellency, Mr. Kayode Laro. The Panelists in the session are Hon. Yewande Sadiku, Executive/CEO Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permeant Secretary Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Mario “Billion” Salazar, CEO Blockfinity. Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, will speak on Nigeria-Innovation and Technology as Critical tools for future Growth.

Third Plenary Session:

The third plenary session has as its topic the Impacts of Technology on Tourism. The Session will be moderated by Dr. Victor Ozieh, and has as speaker, the Nigeria Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency, Mr. Benaoyagba Ben M. Okoyen. The Panelists in the session are Mario “Billion” Salazar-CEO Blockfinity; Hon. Yewande Sadiku – Executive/CEO Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; Dr. Anthony Egobueze, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt; Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, spoke on Nigeria-Innovation and Technology as Critical tools for future Growth.

Awards will be conferred on notable industrialists, business men and Women as well as reputable organizations.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Blue Diamond Group and Shanghai Engineering Works, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, said such an event has the prospects of attracting Foreign Direct Investment to Nigeria.

He added that it would afford an opportunity for a robust discussion on how best to improve the fortunes of the country’s economy.

Mbisiogu, who is also a Board of Trustees, BoT, member of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDO, China, expressed confidence that deliberations at the event would serve as a catalyst in the nation’s quest for a diversified economy.

He added that such an investment conference is what Nigeria needed now to shore up its infrastructural development.

The industrialist is in New York for the event and others holding on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria