By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate Professor Bashiru Aremu and Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. Americas, partners in Asia, Africa and associates worldwide has been appreciated for his immense contributions during the book launch titled “How to Succeed as an Entrepreneur in Africa.”

The UNESCO Laureate, Prof. Bashiru Aremu who served as the Guest of Honour at the International Book Launch, Friday in Zimbabwe was a huge success with his massive contributions.

The authors of the book, Professor Madei Mangori and Emeritus Professor John Kuada in a letter appreciating Prof. Bashiru Aremu for his unusual role thanked him for his role.

This which was communicated in a letter signed by Professor Gabriel Kabanda, D.Sc. (AIU, USA), Ph.D. (PWU California, USA), M.Sc. (Swansea, UK), B.Sc. (UZ, Zimbabwe), FASI, FZAS, MCSZ

Most Notable and Top Distinguished Professor – UNESCO/International Chartered World Learned Society Fellow and Secretary General of Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences stated that, “on behalf of both Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences (ZAS) and Managing African Research Network (mRAN), I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your incredibly excellent role as the Guest of Honour at the International Book launch.

“It was a great pleasure to host you at our mRAN/ZAS organized International Book Launch as the Guest of Honour, where you officially launched the book titled “How to succeed as an Entreprenuer in Africa” written by two of our mRAN Colleagues, .

“We greatly appreciate the sacrifice you made from your busy schedule as the Vice Chancellor of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. Americas, official partners constituent campuses in Africa Asia and associates world wide and World Grand President of the International Chartered World Learned Society, among other responsibilities you have worldwide.

“I am looking forward to more collaborative research and knowledge sharing platforms and events with you, HE UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu”, he added.