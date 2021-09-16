A 22-year-old unemployed man, Toheeb Salau, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly robbing a man of an iPhone at knifepoint.

Salau, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with two other persons still at large, on Aug.12 at 2.00p.m, at 15, Diya St., Ifako in Lagos State.

Bassey said that the defendant assaulted one Mr Victor Chinonye and robbed him of iPhone 8+ worth N130,000, at knifepoint.

He said that the defendant also robbed Chinonye of an undisclosed amount of money.

The prosecuctor said that the defendant was arrested by the police 10 days later.

Bassey said that the alleged offences contravened Section 297, 299 and 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s blood relation and the other, a civil servant on Grade Level 10 or above.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 26 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria