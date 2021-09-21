Create UN Youth Office

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he would appoint a special envoy for future generations and set up UN Youth Office.

Guterres said that the young people across the world needed more than support.

“We expect 10.9 billion people to be born by century’s end. We need their talents, ideas and energies, young people need more than support.

“They need a seat at the table. I will appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations and create the United Nations Youth Office,’’ Guterres said.

He disclosed this during his address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in the united States on Tuesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria