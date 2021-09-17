By Nwafor Sunday

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has countered the statement of a former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, where he submitted that he (Femi), was instrumental to Umahi’s defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Fielding questions when he appeared on Channels Television programme, the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, urged Femi to withdraw the statement, noting that it was an insult on his person.

Umahi who described himself as an experienced governor, faulted Femi’s claim, saying that he never played any role to his defection to APC.

His words: “I think he needs to withdraw that statement, he’s my good friend but, it was an insult on my person and the other governors.

“The man did not know when I moved, but incidentally he visited me and we discussed, and he said he was coming to join me with the other governors to declare.

“How would somebody in the PDP be instrumental to my moving? A whole governor of the state. Not even a small governor, an experience governor. He has to withdraw the statement.

“He was never part of any discussion of my movement. I moved South-East to the centre of administration. I moved to close the gap between the centre and South-East, which our forefathers like Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for.

“So for somebody to come and say that a whole chairman of South-East Governors Forum, he was instrumental to that, was an insult to my person and with all due respect, he has to withdraw the statement.

“He remains my friend and a good one for that matter but, he played no role in my movement and I sure he didn’t play any role in the movement of others”.

Vanguard News Nigeria