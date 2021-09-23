Popular investment company UK-Dion Group, has announced the official grand opening of its newly acquired corporate head office building.

The launch of the seven-floor corporate head office sitting in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, would also officially unveil 5 new subsidiaries of UK-Dion Group.

The group’s steady growth and expansion necessitated the move to acquire the new corporate office building.

The 7-floor building would accommodate the flagship brands of the group, UK-Dion Investments and Dion Factories, as well as the new ones: UK-Dion Micro Finance Bank; UK-Dion Bureau de Change; Dion Homes; Dion Logistics and the Entertainment arm, House of Dion.

These subsidiaries were created to diversify UK-Dion Group’s investments while leveraging on viable businesses that would thrive in a post COVID economy.

The acquisition of the new corporate head office happened barely 2 years after UK-DION relocated its head office from Port Harcourt to Lagos. The recently acquired property is four times bigger than the former, an indicator of the tremendous growth that UK-DION investment has achieved in a short time.

Ace Nollywood actor, Dakore Egbuson Akande, who is one of the board of Directors of UK-Dion Group said “it’s a very impressive edifice” after taking a tour round the property. Still speaking about the building, she added that “it’s a testament to the growth of UK-Dion Group which I’m very proud of. This shows that UK-Dion Group is here to stay. I’m looking forward to the launch”.

A grand event to officially launch the opening of UK-DION GROUP corporate Headquarters will hold on Wednesday the 29th of September 2021.

The Grand opening which would be hosted by popular TV host and Nollywood screen Diva, Nancy Isime, would have in attendance HNI Clients, Dignitaries, Captains of industries and other special guests.