Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in furtherance of his administration’s Operation Zero Fire Outbreak campaign has directed the State Fire Service to commence fire safety training for officials of Neighbourhood Watch groups, Forest Guard, President Generals (PGs) of Town Unions, staff of 17 Local Government Areas in the state and other stakeholders at the grassroots, in collaboration with the Council Chairmen.

The governor’s directive was disclosed by the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, during a training workshop for the concerned officials and persons in Nkanu West LGA organized by the council in collaboration with the state fire service.

Declaring the workshop open, the Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Chief (Sir) Nwabueze Nnamani commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness and accomplishments in the fire sector, stressing that the governor has transformed the state fire service to play a leading role in safeguarding lives and property.

The Council Chairman disclosed that “prior to the coming to office of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state fire service was in a moribund state”, adding that “His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) being very pragmatic and a leader with foresight took innovative measures and transformed the establishment for greater productivity”.

Chief Nnamani pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s remarkable achievements in the area of security has also made the state a safe place for the people, stressing that it was because of the governor’s commitment to the safety of lives and property of the residents that he directed that the fire safety training workshop should be replicated in the 17 local government areas.

In his address, the Chief Fire Officer emphasized the importance of the training to preventing and controlling fire that could lead to disaster, applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi for his resilience and vision in championing the Operation Zero Fire Outbreak campaign in Enugu State.

According to Engr. Ohaa, “Our unreserved gratitude goes to the ever conscious and kind hearted Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who saw the deplorable condition of Enugu State Fire Service, fought and conquered by lifting us from 56 years of stagnation with only three fire stations to eight fire stations.

“These additional five new ultra-modern fire stations the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi constructed are scattered across the width and breadth of the state.

“He went further to boost our firefighting equipment with five brand new mini fire engines and five Rapid Response Vehicles among others.

“In his bid to ensure Zero Fire Outbreak in Enugu State, our Governor recruited additional 62 firefighters to boost staff strength of the state fire service, converted 27 stagnated staff from firemen cadre to superintendent cadre and equally improved our hazard allowance by over 400 percent, to mention but a few.

“We have gone round the major markets in the state on fire safety sensitizations and installations of fire extinguishers. We have equally completed the phase one of fire training workshop in secondary schools in the state in collaboration with the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB).

“Two hundred and sixteen cylinders of 6kg DCP fire extinguishers were installed in 18 secondary schools across the state during the exercise as directed by the safety conscious Governor”.

The Chief Fire Officer equally lauded the Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Chief Nnamani for his contributions to the flagging off of the campaign as well as his support to the LG fire service, stressing that “he has been a fire safety sensitive person”.

Engr. Ohaa called on the traditional rulers, President Generals of Town Unions, Community Leaders, the Forest Guards, the Neighbourhood Watch Groups, the youth, Market Unions and farmers in Nkanu West LGA to pay close attention and benefit from “this costly but free training brought to you by our peace loving and performing Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and your loving Chairman, Chief (Sir) Nwabueze Nnamani”.