A renowned Brand Manager, Hon Oke Umurhohwo has expressed deep concern over the violent clash that broke out between Ekiugbo and Otor-Ihwreko, two neighbouring communities during the annual ‘Iyeri’ feast of Ughelli Kingdom a few days ago, calling on warring factions to embrace peace in the interest of progress and development.

Mr Umurhohwo who described peace as the foundation for social stability and economic progress, noted that the upheaval that the clash between the two communities had caused is traumatizing and should cease forthwith.

“The event of the last few days are unpalatable and a stark contrast to what we represent as a people,” he noted in a statement he personally signed, adding that “May I use this medium to appeal for calm and impress on people of the two communities involved in the fracas to cease hostility forthwith and embrace peace.”

He called on relevant stakeholders in the two communities to rededicate themselves to peaceful co-existence, noting that violence doesn’t solve any grievances but rather destroy, which brings no benefit to anyone.

“Just as we must have all realized through history, violence is never a good way to sort things out and it is on the strength of this understanding that I call on my brothers from both sides to embrace peace and cohabit without any form of animosity against each other.”

“The time has come to let go of any past misgivings and open a new chapter of peaceful relations that will propel stability and bring about the progress and developments we have always hoped for our respective communities.”

Mr Umurhohwo reminds the two communities that as “neighbours, they existed to compliment each others strength for the purpose of growth, not pounding on fault lines for crises”, stressing that “we’re brothers and should not fight each other.”

He commended security operatives for swiftly bringing the situation under control, calling on the state government to work with relevant stakeholders in bringing lasting peace to the two communities.

We are one Urhobo.

We are one Ughelli North.

We are one Delta State.

We are one Nigeria

We are one human race.”

Let peace reign supreme, and unity be our known bearing.