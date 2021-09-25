Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan: running as APC senatorial candidate in Delta South, according to the list of cleared senatorial aspirants released today

By Emma Amaize

FORMER Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, is to deliver the keynote address at the third annual conference/lecture of Delta State Online Publishers Forum.

Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue and Secretary, Mr. Miracle Enuji, in a statement at Asaba, said Uduaghan would speak on the theme of the conference: “Niger Delta Economy- Building A New Face For The Region.”

The committee said Dr. Uduaghan was overwhelmingly chosen for the lecture scheduled for October 21 based on his vast knowledge and experience in Niger Delta affairs and as an Ex-Governor who has put in a lot towards the development of the region.

“This year’s topic was carefully chosen after much deliberation, especially with the resumed call and agitation for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta, even with the general call for restructuring and devolution of powers in the country.

“How can a better deal be achieved for the people of the Niger Delta? How can their economy be improved? How can there be sustained peace and security in the Niger Delta? How can restiveness and agitations be replaced with peace and satisfaction in the region that is critical to the economic survival of Nigeria.

“These and many other issues, are what the lecture will address,” the conference committee affirmed.