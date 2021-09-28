Group A

RB Leipzig (4th) vs Club Brugge (3rd)

Off the back of a 6-0 win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, Leipzig welcome Belgian side Club Brugge to the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig have had a sloppy start, losing three out of their last 6 games, recording a draw and win apiece.

Club Brugge have also struggled for form, winning only two of their last six matches, recording two draws and a loss in the process. But will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw with PSG on Matchday 1.

Possible outcome: High-scoring Leipzig win

Group B

FC Porto (3rd) vs Liverpool (1st)

Six-time Champions League winners, Liverpool travel to Portugal where they take on Porto who the Reds have an impressive record against. Coming off a disappointing 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Brentford, Liverpool will be looking to improve their performance at the Estadio du Dragao, where Klopp’s men have scored nine goals in their last two visits, conceding just once.

Porto will be up for a daunting task, having failed to win Liverpool in their last eight meetings, losing five and drawing three fixtures. Both clubs come into the competition unbeaten so far, but a winner is likely to emerge tonight.

Possible Outcome: Liverpool win

Milan (4th) vs Atletico Madrid (2nd)

Making a return after a seven-year absence AC Milan welcome Atletico to the San Siro. The Rossoneri lost the opening fixture in an exciting 3-2 tie to Liverpool, despite an impressive performance and will be looking to make amends against Atletico.

Atletico have been unimpressive so far this season struggling for goals. They lost during the weekend to Deportivo Alaves. The Madrid-based side opened their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw with Porto. Diego Simeone will be hoping for a change of fortunes as a defeat could heap more pressure on Los Colchoneros.

Possible Outcome: A draw

Group C

Ajax (1st) vs Besiktas (3rd)

High flying Ajax welcome Turkish giants Besiktas to the Johann Crjyuf Arena. The Dutch giants have been impeccable winning their last five games in all competitions, thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 away from home on Matchday 1.

Besiktas have it all to do against an Ajax side unbeaten in their last eight matches. The Turkish giants have struggled for consistency, winning and drawing two games apiece with one draw.

Possible outcome: Ajax win or a draw

Dortmund (2nd) vs Sporting CP (4th)

Looking to banish memories of their 1-0 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, Dortmund host Sporting CP in what promises to be an attack-minded fixture.

The Black and Yellow defeated Besiktas 1-0 to open their UEFA Champions League campaign and will be looking to make it 2 wins against a Sporting side that conceded five goals against Ajax.

A 1-5 mauling to Ajax on the opening day of the Champions League campaign, see Sporting looking to make amends. Sporting have struggled for form, winning only two of their last five games.

Defeat for Sporting could make group progression difficult for the Portuguese side.

Possible Outcome: Haaland running the show in a Dortmund win

Group D

Shakhtar Donetsk (4th) vs Inter Milan (3rd)

Shakhtar Donetsk face off against Italian champions, Inter Milan. The Ukrainians recorded a shock 2-0 loss to Moldovan side FC Sheriff and will be looking to improve against Inter, having won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Inter Milan travel to Ukraine following a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Matchday 1. The Italians will be looking to steal a victory in Ukraine to improve their chances of progressing from the group stages.

Possible outcome: Inter win

Real Madrid (2nd) vs FC Sheriff (1st)

Record UCL holders Real Madrid welcome Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff to Spain. Los Blancos defeated Italian champions Inter Milan in a 1-0 affair. Madrid will be confident of a victory boasting superior quality to their Moldovan counterparts.

FC Sheriff recorded a surprise 2-0 win over Ukrainian giant Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 1 which sees them top Group D so far. Expecting the same performance from Sheriff against Madrid might be asking for too much, but judging from their against Shakhtar, nothing is impossible.

Possible Outcome: Big win for Madrid

Vanguard News Nigeria