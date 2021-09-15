BARELY a year after six Nigerians were jailed by the government of United Arab Emirates for funding Boko Haram, another set of six have been placed on terror list by authorities of the Gulf country.

The development followed the UAE cabinet resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities as those supporting and financing terrorism in the country.

According to Al Arabiya News, the decision is part UAE’s efforts in disrupting networks associated with the financing of terrorism and forestalling whatever plans they might have.

Law enforcement agencies in the country have been directed to take the necessary actions against the individuals or entities or anyone associated with them.

The six Nigerians are Abdurrahaman Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

Some of the other nationals are Ahmed Abdulla, Mohammed Alnuaimi (UAE), Mohamed Saqer Yousif, Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE), Hamad Mohammed, Rahmah Alshamsi, (UAE), Saeed Naser Saeed ,Naser Alteneiji (UAE), Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) and Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon), among others.

Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC, H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E, Hanan Shipping L.L.C, Four Corners Trading Est, Sasco Logistic L.L.C, AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC and Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C) are some of the entities designated as terrorist organisations. In 2020, six Nigerians were jailed 10 years in the UAE for funding Boko Haram.

A court had found them guilty of setting up a Boko Haram cell in the UAE to raise funds and material assistance for the insurgents in Nigeria.

They appealed against the judgment, arguing that they were “framed”, but they lost and are currently serving their sentences.

