…as court adjourns judgment for January 20, 2022

By Gabriel Ewepu

A Non-profit making organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, expressed hope in the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, for justice over its case against the Federal Government of Nigeria on ban of Twitter in Nigeria.

Speaking on adjournment of the judgment of all the consolidated four cases brought by different applicants against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Founder and Global President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor through his Counsel, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, said, “In a virtual court sitting held via Zoom on 29th September 2021, the ECOWAS Court in the hearing of the consolidated cases marked as ECW/CCJ/APP/23/21, ECW/CCJ/APP/29/21, ECW/CCJ/APP/24/21, and ECW/CCJ/APP/26/21 heard all applications of parties and the amicus curea then adjourned for judgment to 20th January 2022.

“These cases were filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project and 196 others, Media Rights Agency and eight others, Malcolm Omirhobo, and Patrick Elohor respectively.”

According to him, in different submissions before the ECOWAS Court, he (Samuel Jnr) noted and admonished the court that contrary to varying sections of different Africa Charters, ECOWAS Charters and protocols on rights to information, technology, expressions and communication, of which the defendant, which is Federal Government of Nigeria is a party to, alleged that the Federal Government of Nigeria actually in bad fate, suspended the operations of Twitter incorporated in Nigeria, without adducing legitimate and legal reasons, as the jurisprudence of right to communication, may not be totally absolute in circumstances, but it prevails and supersedes whatever reasons, the Nigeria state may have and would have given to suspend the rights of Nigerians to usage of Twitter.

He also argued that, “Usage of Twitter in Nigeria, is essentially a further expression of freedom to information and communication, and suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria, is draconian, illegal, unconstitutional, and smacks of breach of basic rights of all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, he referred the court to the decision of Arthur Nwankwo vs State. Wherein the local courts of Nigeria, being the defendant in this case actually deprecated and nullify the outdated sections of Penal Code Act that bothers on sedition, where the Nigeria or defendant’s counsel is hinging as a ground to further criminalise usage of Twitter.

“As that by this aforementioned court decision above and case of Chike Obi vs DPP, the law of sedition in Nigeria is dead and no longer exist”, he said.

According to him, the court to grant momentary claims in million Dollars to all applicants in this case and all Nigeria citizens for breach vide suspension of Twitter.com by the Federal Government of Nigeria.