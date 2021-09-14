Fans of Trod, fast rising singer who happens to be the younger brother of Da Grin, have been serenaded by his yet to be released song featuring Olamide.

The collaboration which has been highly anticipated for over three years will be released soon.

Many expressed their delight when Trod took to his Instagram page recently to share a video of Olamide’s voice being heard, dropping his verse off Trod’s groovy tune.

The rave reviews became stronger when Olamide shared a video of himself rapping to the song. The video has elicited rave reviews from fans with many expressing their expectations about the song.

Olatunbosun Olaonipekun a.k.a Trod is a talented versatile artiste who has what it takes to dominate the Nigerian music industry. Following his brother’s legacy, as an indigenous rapper and singer, Trod’s music is worth listening to.

After the release of his EP, ‘Living Grin’, the versatile artiste has been winning the hearts of fans and blazing the trail with his unique style and delivery.

Olamide’s collaboration with Trod, is a testament to Trod’s music ingenuity and creativity.