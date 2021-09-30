By Chief Patrick Eholor

Friends that passed away have special meaning to us at One Love Foundation. They are often close in age to us and their death may bring to mind our own mortality.

Life is no longer taken for granted. Someone from our generation has passed away. If the death is unexpected, there may be loose ends in the relationship that have not been dealt with.

It is common that a death of a friend brings upon a search for meaning. We may ask ourselves if we are accomplishing the goals that we have set for ourselves.

Rest on dear friend Hosa you more than friend.

You where more than a friend you where like a big brother!