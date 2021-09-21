

Leveraging smart technologies and the rising demand for unique product offerings in Nigeria’s travel sector, TravelTank — a proudly Nigerian online travel agency has launched with a myriad of breakthrough innovations.



The unveiling of the foremost brand which was held on the 16th September 2021 at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos was graced by the presence of airline country managers, affiliate partners as well as tech outfits.



The online travel agency readily offers its customers cheap and competitive airfares, hotel rates and bundled packages as well as a B2B platform that provides its affiliate partners with more control and personalization than ever before.



Speaking on what informed the launch, CEO, TravelTank Limited, Mr Yemi Smith explained that the industry deserved an OTA that helped, engaged, and informed travellers on making the best and most appropriate travel purchases.



“We are introducing the cheapest airfares, hotel rates, and bundled packages into the Nigerian market whilst maintaining a mindset for service excellence.

ALSO READ: Experts urges FG to harmonise cyber laws adopting international framework



Good customer service is central to our business model and so we created a product that embodied the importance of travel customer service. We have birthed a new team of travel experts who we call the ‘travel sharks’,” Smith said.



Reiterating the importance of its affiliate platform, Mr. Smith declared: “for our affiliates, we’ve created a platform as they’ve never seen before. A powerful and robust platform which gives affiliates more customization, more control and more visibility over their bookings.”



Stressing on the uniqueness of TravelTank, Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic, Justin Bell stated: “Potentially, this is one of the best platforms I have seen, not only in Nigeria but even anywhere else.”



“TravelTank has a strong heritage in innovation and also a strong custom in providing top-notch services to its customers. We believe that TravelTank will make a huge difference in the industry.”



During the course of the launch, TravelTank revealed its other unique product offerings which include TravelTank Explore, TravelTank Ratings, TravelTank Trip Finder, and TravelTank Destinations. These tools Smith added: “will aid us in fulfilling our ultimate mission in making travel planning and booking quick, easy, and affordable for everyone.”

Vanguard News Nigeria