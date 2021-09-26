By Ayo Onikoyi

The festive season is here, as usual in the music industry, practitioners have continued to roll out music projects massively and one of such is PANZO who has attributed the inspiration behind his new single to his roots and life experiences.

Fast-rising singer, rapper and entrepreneur, Panzo, born Akinola Abiola Emmanuel, started out as an Afrobeats singer and street rapper but appears to be evolving in the kind of sound he puts out for music fans as He finally makes an official debut in the mainstream music industry under Transfer Music Group.

With the music industry constantly demanding a new sound and vibe from its acts, Panzo said he’s revved up to change the narrative and create a unique brand of music that does not only make people want to dance but help them get along with whatever struggle life throws at them, with a street vibes and relatable content.

He calls his style Afrorap and He seems to have mastered his game as he just released a new single to back up his claim as the new leader of New School music in Africa, Panzo is highly rated within Akoka, Bariga, Yaba and University of Lagos.

Speaking with Reporters, Panzo, who already has multiple shows and awards under his belt, including a hit collaboration with an undisclosed Superstar, says he intends to make his project known to the world first before unveiling another body of works with other talented industry mates.

“AfroRap was derived from Afrobeat mixed with pure African Rap. It is an infusion of Afropop, heavy Rap and Afrofusion. “Music is my lifestyle and it is one of the easiest weapons to pass messages across to both local and international audiences. I’m working on my EP, with some songs recorded, and it is going to be a reflection of all these things.” – says Panzo

The Lagos born artiste, who is signed to Transfer Music Group (TMG), further disclosed to Reporters that fans should expect a different kind of vibe. Panzo will love to work with the likes of Drake, Jayz, Rema, Wizkid, Vector and Tems. Expect more projects from the super talented new school leader, Panzo.

