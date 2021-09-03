By Theodore Opara

TOYOTA Nigeria Limited has unveiled the all-new Toyota Starlet into the Nigerian market, just as Toyota Nigeria is preparing to mark its 25 years of doing business in Nigeria.

The new Starlet was unveiled before the motoring press and Toyota dealers who took time to assess the new star. This was followed by a test drive by the journalists at the expansive Toyota premises.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, said that a new star is born in the Toyota family.

He described the new Starlet as yet another masterpiece from the stable of Toyota to the Nigeria automobile market.

The Managing Director, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate Services, Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan, added: “The Starlet is Toyota Nigeria’s response to the yearning of their customers that have over the years demanded an entry vehicle.

“The Starlet is an elegant vehicle imbued with the quality, durability, reliability and style that the Toyota brand stands for.

“The vehicle in its own right is a mini sub-compact Sport Utility Vehicle and it comes with 150,000 kilometres or five years warranty, whichever comes first.”

Available in three variants, the new Starlet is powered by a 1.4 litre engine to cater to the preferences and pockets of the target segment. The three variants include: the entry grade, mid grade and high grade.

The launch of the Starlet in Nigeria is coinciding with the completion of Toyota Nigeria World Class Service Centre and 25th anniversary of the leading automobile distribution in the country.

As the Toyota boss puts it: “Quality after sales service is an essential component of our business value chain. We have consciously continued to improve our after-sales service delivery and bringing such services closer to our teaming customers.

“In a few months time, we would commission our world class certified service centre CSC at Isolo, Lagos. This facility has a body and paint section, a workshop and parts section among other services available.”

The managing director who noted that the advent of COVID-19 has not only affected lives but also the way the company operates its businesses and daily interaction with people noted that the centre is second-to-none in Nigeria when compared to others, on the pedestal of equipment, highly trained manpower and exceptional service delivery.

He added that it is expedient to add at this juncture that this unique Centre is a fertile training ground for our dealers’ Technicians to gain hands-on experience.

He said that Toyota (Nigeria) Limited will not only continue to invest in the Nigerian Automobile Industry but also align with the aspirations of the Nigerian government to revolutionize the local Industry.

He added: “Year 2021 marks our 25th year of being in the automobile business in Nigeria.

“It is going to be marked quietly while thanking God for bringing us thus far as our investments and our dealers spread across Nigeria.”

He was full of praises to his customers when he said: “Let me again quickly seize the opportunity to tender our unreserved appreciation to our loyal customers who have kept us in business.

“Our promise to you is to continue to surmount the horizons of technology in order to deliver unrivaled services to you as we both journey on the uncharted routes ahead. The best is yet to come.”

