Toyota Hilux, Starlet go through real test at Smokin Hills

By Theodore Opara

THE Toyota Hilux pickup and the newly introduced Toyota Starlet mini sub compact SUV were put to real test at the just concluded Toyota Fleet Day event held at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

The quiet town which is a few kilometres drive to Akure, the Ondo State capital, witnessed a large turnout of motorsports enthusiasts who thronged to the prestigious golf resort to see the newly launched Toyota Starlet and watch what the Hilux can do in a tough terrain.

The event was created by members of staff of Work and Play, organisers of the motor sport rally.

Toyota was the sponsor of this year’s motor rally at the Smokin Hills which coincided with the annual yam festival in the quiet town Ilara-Mokin.

For Toyota Nigeria, the rally presented the opportunity for the company to showcase the two models to its customers and create more awareness for the brand in this part of the country.

The test drive was unique in every sense being the first time an auto brand in Nigeria is taking to a motorport track for real enduring test drive in the country.

There has never been anything like it before as the spectators who watched the rally could not stop cheering the drivers as they took on the tough task with the Hilux.

The track was rough, bumpy, slippery, flooded, swampy but the Hilux proved its capability by overcoming all challenges to the admiration of the spectators.

For the two days test (Day One for Starlet mini subcompact SUV on-road test and, Day Two for the Hilux, off-road test) both vehicles proved why Toyota, remained the number one choice of most Nigerian auto buyers.

The Motor Sport racer, some from other continents spoke on the Toyota vehicles which they say are suitable for Nigerian roads and offer real value for money.

The lead Motor Rally Driver, Mr. Agos Raak, from Estonia said this about the two cars. “This is my first time of driving the new Starlet and I can tell you that the performance is fantastic.

“It is loaded with array of features which are not common in cars in its category. The headroom, legroom, shoulder room are all good for a mini compact SUV,” he said, adding that the fuel consumption is very low and a typical Toyota economy.

“It is one of the rare cars that gives you an opportunity to view everywhere and everything when you are on the steering; no blind spot and I can press all the bottons.

“It is a compact car for the family and it can go anywhere and meander where trucks cannot.”

For the pickup, he said, it is complete vehicle for everything; work, pleasure, just name it, the Hilux pickup is there.

Also speaking at the occasion, Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, who was represented by the Marketing Manager, Mr. Andrew Ajuya, said the main objective of the Fleet Day was to bring the vehicles to the footstep of the customers in the area and to give them the opportunity to interact with the vehicles, become familiar with the features and ask questions as it relates to the vehicles.

He noted that Toyota Nigeria shall continue to invest in the local automobile industry and contribute to its growth, adding that in a few months time, they will be launching their ultra modern service workshop at Isolo, Lagos.

According to him “This workshop offers world class after-sales service, a second-to-none body and paint shop, genuine spare parts and other services which include training of our dealers’ technicians inorder for them to march global standards in service delivery.

Speaking separately about the models, the Toyota boss said “the Starlet is the latest in the stable of Toyota Nigeria Limited and a true star in every sense of the word.

“It is a mini-subcompact sport utility vehicle imbued with the Toyota DNA of quality, durability, reliability and style.

“The Hilux as you all know is a workhorse. This apt description of the Hilux is based on the fact that the vehicle responds to dictates of the road no matter how rough.

“It glides as it takes on some of the most challenging terrains headlong. Indeed, the vehicle which is also described as beyond tough for its mastery of inclement terrains stands above its peers in the segment. Little wonder it is the darling of many Nigerians.”