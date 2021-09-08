No doubt, it is a common Nigerian phase to see politicians coming out to give out crumbs to the public with the aim of winning votes, most especially during electioneering period while such acts are splashed on newspapers and other media of communication.

There are situations when the cost of publicity far outweighs cost of the project being advertised. More often than not, the project in focus may not be more than sharing petty things that cannot positively impact or meet the needs, yearnings and aspirations of the people. Yet, because our people are impoverished and poverty stricken, they usually scamper for such tokens.

Now, the established pattern is that after winning the election in view, the ‘generous’ politician disappears into thin air and severe all communications with the people they promised to serve.

The hapless people thus ditched only have the opportunity to benefit from another at onset of another electoral cycle.

Before then, the people would continue to wallow in poverty and deprivation. That, as we know, is the ‘system’, which has brought about infrastructure deficit to our society.

Thus, when Toyin Amuzu, through his Non Governmental Organization, the Toyin Amuzu (TA) Foundation gave out food items to the elderly, the thought was that the owner might be gunning for the Local Government Chairmanship position.

That thought spurred my interest to start following his activities to confirm if my belief was true or not.

Amuzu whose philanthropy and kindness know no bounds, in his magnanimity has used his Foundation to relieve the people of Abeokuta South Local government from the hardship of water supply in the past few months by providing water borehole projects in Kugba, Kuto Isale Oja, Oke Ijeun, Isale-Igbehin and Oke-Itoku areas of Abeokuta. You would agree with me that water is life and this in no small measure will have great impact on the people, at this time when their political office holders are on ‘sabbatical’, relishing the perks of their offices.

As a lover of sports, with great enthusiasm in sports development, TA as he is fondly called created the Toyin Amuzu Football Club to assist and support the youth whose interest lies in playing the game of soccer. He has also supported many sporting activities which included the Egba Youth Football Championship and the Kessington Adebukola Adebutu Football, KAAF, competition, among others. He is presently working on a sport recreation center to accommodate lovers of sports and other guests.

Amuzu also organised a talent hunt show to discover young and budding artistes in comedy, music and dance as a way of nurturing and developing their talents, with winners going home with cash prizes and other gift items.

There is also an ongoing empowerment scheme, where he released funds to various communities to lend money among themselves without interest charges and rotate it.

His education and scholarship support programmes, as well as the Toyin Amuzu back-to-school financial aid to parents are some of his genuine works to better the lots of the people and support them.

With all these genuine concerns, it was a pleasant surprise when TA did not contest the last local government elections in Ogun State as suspected. Infact, the man is not holding any political position at present despite the laudable and genuine supports, he has been giving various individuals and communities.

The wrong notion started waning, after realising that this 2021 period is not an electioneering time and the next election in Nigeria is 2023.

It is also noteworthy to state that upon investigation the Toyin Amuzu Foundation is a non-political, registered charity organisation with the sole aim of uplifting the people.

Amuzu who is the Leragun Igbehin and the Okanlomo Ijeun gives cheerfully to unconditionally assist the downtrodden and rises always to assist hardworking fellows in the society trying to climb the ladder of success.

For those who have been hearing about Amuzu, a realtor, astute estate developer, manager and founder of the popular Toyin Amuzu Foundation, I will implore you to know your friends and those who are always there for the good of our society.

* Tolu Bankole writes in from Abeokuta South Local Government, Abeokuta, Ogun State.