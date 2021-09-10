By Ephraim Oseji

Tolu Adesanmi, is the Founder/Managing Director, DubaiAfrika, a luxury tourism and Lifestyle Ltd. In this interview, the tourism entrepreneur speaks on how Nigeria can be a better place and why the government should focus on improving local tourism. According to him Our local tourism industry is a huge market and could be a goldmine if properly positioned. Excerpt:

Tell us about the landmark events that contributed to making you who you are and lessons to be learned?

We became household name basically because of our unique concept of creating group tours to Dubai with celebrities. We pioneered the Dubai celebrity group tours in 2014 with FalzTheBahdGuy as our first celebrity group tour leader and brand ambassador. From 2014 till date we have carried out series of celebrity group tours to Dubai with many music,comedy and sport stars including Mercy Aigbe, Jackie Appiah, Davido, Odion Ighalo, Ushbebe, Kenny Ogungbe and Adedimeji Lateef including various social media influencers. This is the reason we are who we are.

What lessons have you learned as an entrepreneur which people can learn from?

I have learnt that starting small like most motivational speakers will say can be detrimental, no company is perfect. Even when you are trying to be perfect, human error can occur and unforeseen issues may arise which sometimes require extra funds to fix in order to quickly resolve the situation and satisfy your clients. The fact that you started small there will be no backup funds to correct issues at work and you probably must have lost your profit to forex instability, so you instantly go into debt and may start calling on friends and family for bail out in order to protect your brand. So, from my experience I think young entrepreneurs should also factor in creating a backup bail out funds should something go wrong. In our early years when we ran into unforeseen challenges I remember running to friends for emergency bailout funds to protect the brand from scandal, some will ask for your car as collateral, some will bail you out on Monday and request refund on Wednesday, young entrepreneurs should have backup plans. I have also learnt that being a service provider in Nigeria is a difficult task, I think there is a thin line between depression and running a business in Nigeria and servicing Nigerians. Nigerian clients are peculiar people and you need extreme caution and patience to deal with them, you can never be right with Nigerian clients, they say customers are always right , but from experience I say Nigerian customers are not only always right they also know your job. I advice young entrepreneurs to take courses on customer service.

Were their people who inspired you on the choices you have made in life or how were you motivated?

Life itself inspired my choices. The universe brought me into the tourism industry, I never planned for it. My motivation comes from my environment, everything inspires me. If my dad was still alive, I would probably be a practicing lawyer today, all he wanted was for me to take over from him as a lawyer. I was already working as my father’s junior lawyer, going to court with him, but when I lost him in 2009 , I then started looking into being a man of my own.

Can you discuss the key values and principles that have brought you this far in life?

Basically it is all about consistency and resilience. When we started in 2014, it didn’t matter whether we made profit or ran at a loss or had a failed tour, we kept doing it back to back. At a time we were having celebrity tours to Dubai every three to four months, even when we didn’t make profit due to forex instability or other unforeseen issues, we kept on bringing out new group deals, we are aggressive and determined, the consistency over six year brought us this far. DubaiAfrika is a known brand because of our I no go gree approach.

What is unique about DubaiAfrika?

DubaiAfrika is a unique platform because of our signature celebrity group tours where people get to book a vacation package and travel with their favourite stars. We launched this tour idea in 2014, and the first celebrity tour ever with FalzTheBahdGuy was impressive and well accepted. So we kept doing it back to back with many other celebrities and influencers including Davido. Also the brand became bigger after five years of unrelenting effort and we re-branded into a strictly premium luxury and lifestyle travel company where we create presidential travel deals. We are people’s favourite luxury tourism brand in Nigeria.

What has been the most difficult aspect of building your business considering the peculiarity of our environment?

Doing business in Nigeria could be a nightmare, sometimes it feels like everything is working against you, with a lot of uncertainties; you have to be really strong and prayerful to break through. Sometimes you can be 100% sure you will make good profits, but suddenly exchange rates can go up and profits will disappear just like that sending you back to zero.

As an entrepreneur, what can you consider as your greatest achievements so far?

I think I can consider my greatest achievement as me being able to create this brand from the scratch with the help of God, it’s a big deal when people recognize your brand after years of pushing and struggling. I also think it’s an achievement that I have never earned salary, I have never worked a 9 to 5 job, I went straight into being an entrepreneur from earning commission on sales of goods to being a private driver for one madam, I worked as a driver for just two days before running away without getting paid because madam said I would be driving her to Ekiti state for a wedding during the weekend. I ran away on Friday because doing inter state driving wasn’t the hustle I signed up for. Eventually I started to make money from tourism. I remember when I made my first N50,000 profit in 2014 that was the proof I needed that tourism can work for me. I never gave up since then.

I think one main milestone was when we did the Davido Dubai tour in 2019 and FCMB collaborated with us, we had all the major billboards in Nigeria courtesy FCMB including newsletter to FCMB customer database. It was huge for us. The tour was the biggest in the history of tourism in Nigeria.

You have a rich background in travel and tourism. Can you tell us what you think about the sector in Nigeria?

Our local tourism industry is a huge market and could be a goldmine if properly positioned. I know the government is doing its best, I was recently in Calabar for the South South Tourism stakeholders forum organised by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) led by Hon. Folarin Coker. The focus of the forum was how local tourism can be developed, I believe there are still a lot the government needs to do in terms of creating enabling environment for tour operators and tourists, and the NTDC needs to support unique ideas of tour operators. We recently launched our presidential local tourism deals where tourists can explore Nigeria with private jet and helicopters, they can safely travel to a tourist destination without being on road for long hours. We currently launched Lagos to Calabar tour with private jet and Lagos to Abeokuta on helicopters.

As a brand, we are looking forward to collaborating with NTDC because we have ideas they can explore with us.

How do you think Nigerians, especially the youths can fully optimize the opportunities travel/tourism offers?

The industry is vast, the youths interested in being a tourism entrepreneur should consider carving a niche for themselves by choosing or starting tourism business with just one destination. For instance you can start tourism business by just providing services to Abeokuta only, people will consider you as an expert in that area and you gradually grow from there by adding other destinations. We started DubaiAfrika with just one destination which is Dubai, we became popular with that and started adding other destinations.

How can we as a country best leverage on the opportunities in the sector in solving some challenges bedeviling us?

Government can create millions of job opportunities by investing and developing local tourism, from building hotels, recreation centers, and hospitals around tourist sites in Nigeria. Local tourism can grow our naira, tour operators can attract foreign tourists to the country if there is an enabling environment, Nigeria can be a better place and be strong economically if the government can focus on improving local tourism. The government should partner with some of us. We have what it takes.