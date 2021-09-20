By Elizabeth Osayande

Human Relations leaders have been urged to embrace change in order to overcome the disruption brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the guest speaker, Dr. Tarek Dessouki at the just concluded Virtual 13th Special HR Forum ,SHRF, organized by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM.

Speaking at the summit themed :”Managing People and Resources in a Disrupted Economy,” the International HR consultant and MD, EMEA region of VIA consultation group,:” ‘to embrace disruption, HR leaders need to rethink roles, adopt new identities and create new meanings. To leverage people analytics, we have to use data to drive behaviour’. This becomes prominent especially with the new realities of work amidst the disrupted economy. ” He said.

Earlier in his speech, , the President & Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed, noted that the SHRF was very important because it was one key lever for upgrading the standard of the HR profession which will ultimately translate to the development of the country.

‘As HR professionals, we are to lead and champion the required change management in our organisations as we continue our journey into the future. We must do everything we possibly can to make that future bright and worthwhile for everyone.’”

The event also featured rich panelist discussion that comprised of thought leaders in the private and public sectors. HR Managers were engaged to lead by building organizational performance which will cascade to individual performance. Furthermore, the human resource managers agreed that constructive key performance Indicators should be developed to aid performance metric evaluation.