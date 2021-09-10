•Dr. Foluso Amusa

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to encourage and sustain professionalism, standard and performance requirements in Governance Risk Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention, The Morgan Consulting Limited is organising an award ceremony as pay back to institutions, individuals in the above mentioned sector that have maintained standards required of practitioners.

The consulting firm that has been emphasizing on the businesses’ requirements to comply with regional and international regulations for the corporate governance, risk management, compliance, financial crime prevention has announced her maiden awards ceremony.

In a chart with media men, the Managing Director, The Morgan Consulting Limited, Dr. Foluso Amusa, PhD said that Governance Risk Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention Awards will honour exceptional contributions by businesses, institutions and professionals.

According to him, the award would also promote development, learning and implementation of GRC & Anti-FinCrime solutions in Nigeria while rewarding businesses, institutions and professionals who have been exceptional in adding values to the GRC & FinCrime Prevention (Anti money Laundering and counter terrorism financing measures) space.

Dr. Amusa said that this year’s event is scheduled to hold on Friday 10th December 2021 in Lagos.

Speaking further on the award ceremony and also as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Foluso Amusa said, “Governance Risk Compliance & Financial Crime Prevention Awards was inspired by continual efforts of firms keeping abreast and up to date with evolving and changing regulatory landscape across the various services, products and industries.

Continuing he said, “In countries like USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the EU countries firms are being recognized for distinguishing themselves as pacesetters across the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention sectors yearly. It is therefore also important that the efforts of firms and professionals in these fields who are doing a lot of work by adhering to regulations and global standards should be recognized and rewarded in Nigeria at the first instance and Africa at large”.

Amusa said, “I believe it’s the right thing to do; celebrating the long overdue brilliance, hard work and excellence of these organisations and professionals in these fields.

This is going to be a yearly event so that we can continue to encourage and reward best practises in the GRC & Financial Crime Prevention sector.

Well-meaning Nigerians can visit our website to get more details about this prestigious awards”.

He stated that GRC & Fincrime Prevention Awards will encourage and promote industry best practices and adherence to prevailing local and international regulations and standards.

“GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards will encourage and promote industry best practices and adherence. We would also acknowledge and reward the professionals and organizations currently flying the flag of excellence in these fields.

When asked about the award categories, Dr. Amusa said, “there would be six categories and the winners will be selected by a secured E-voting system survey /questionnaires and panel of Independent judges. We are also open to partnerships and sponsorships from corporate organizations”.