The President-General of Ikpide Community, in Isoko South, Delta State, Engr. Otolo Orose, has debunked reports in some part of the media that the ongoing community internal roads project was substandard, describing the purveyors of such news as enemies of the community.

The PG, a seasoned engineer and retiree of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), spoke during a solidarity match along parts of the new road which was organized by the community, yesterday.

According to Engr. Orose, the community is impressed with the quality of work done so far and are expecting the full completion of the job anytime soon.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the community, the President General, Engr. Orose Edemo noted that the community was satisfied with the ongoing project.

He said, “as far as the Ikpide indigenes are concerned, we have no problem with the road that is being constructed, the project is ongoing and we have been enjoying the services of the road for that past two years.

“All the areas and sections that have been done are motorable, we have trailers coming here, and we have tankers driving in and going out there have been no problem. Since you came, you have been going around, have you seen any problem with the road? So, we are very satisfied with the work that is going on.

“Ikpide are happy with the road that is being constructed, Ikpide has nothing to do with anybody that claims the road is not good. All such claims are false. Any claim that the road is substandard is in the imagination of those that are making such claims and in the newspapers, it is not the reality on the ground which you have seen for yourself.

“We want to thank His Excellency for this kind gesture, Ikpide is a small community and we are so surprised that he has chosen to fish us out, we are happy and we pray that his administration, his smart agenda is a testimony to behold and that God should bless him. We equally use this medium to ask for His Excellency’s more larges.”

While displaying placards bearing various inscriptions such as, “ say no to journalism of blackmail, say no to yellow journalism, Ikpide man do not fall for blackmail, Ikpide road is engineeringly on cause, Ikpide people greet you our dear governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Okpugo is Ikpide! Ikpide is Okpugo!, the crowd which consists of indigens of Ikpide community drawn from the various chapters of the Ikpide Deveoplement Union nationwide, prayed God to bless the state governor and High Chief Emoefe for the road.

Also in his remark, Hon. Pius Utolo, a notable Chief and ex-President General of the community, said, “It is only God that gave us this road and we should appreciate the governor and those that met the governor that made him approve road for us.

“We don’t have oil, we don’t have any means of generating revenue to the state yet he considered us and gave us this road, so we are very happy and pray that God will bless them all”.