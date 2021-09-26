By Victoria Ojeme

The newly elected President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Farouk Mudi, has said that there is no faction in the body.

Mudi made the remark when he spoke to some journalists in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Architect Kabir Ibrahim, whose tenure as AFAN president expired in June 2019, has in recent times continued to parade himself as the leader of the association.

Ibrahim was elected into office in 2014 in accordance with Article 13 of the Constitution of the organisation which provides five-year single term for every elected executive member.

The media had, on May 11, 2020, reported that AFAN had sued Ibrahim and his dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged refusal to hand over association’s assets and property before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Speaking to journalists, Mudi clarified that there was no faction in AFAN after his predecessor, Mr Ibrahim, was removed from office.

He said Ibrahim was always in the media to mislead the gullible Nigerians.

“I believe there is no faction in AFAN. Architect Kabir Ibrahim is only running a parallel office that is not recognise and backed by law.

“So I believe AFAN is one, and it has only one certificate. His tenure has expired and an election was conducted, even the immediate-past Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono, was in attendance and I vied for the position and I won,” he said.