The Worthy Woman Club will celebrate its one-year anniversary on the 19th of September 2021 with a global virtual party.



A statement by the Club said it would be a time of celebration, insightful conversations, and recognition awards as it welcomes new members, returning members, and other women from around the world.



The event is scheduled to hold virtually on September 19, 2021.



The statement reads: “Attendees will also get a chance to learn about managing their personal finances, how to thrive in a difficult economy, and how to be financially independent. All these come alongside a FREE digital swag bag worth over $100 that will be made available to all participants who register and attend the anniversary party. Registrations can be done for free at bit.ly/twwc2021

“The digital swag bag comes fully loaded with a dream life roadmap template, a budget template, a net worth template, a sample e-copy of the productivity plus planner, the worthy woman roadmap template, and access to a Worthy Woman Club masterclass recording.

“The Worthy Worthy Woman Club is a membership community dedicated to helping women bounce and chart their path to spiritual, emotional, and financial freedom. According to some members, the buzz generated by the club over the past year “is really not a surprise, as it has helped to brighten the fortunes of many women over the past 12 months.” they said.

“Founder of The Worthy Woman Club, Abi Longe who was full of praise for the pioneer members of the club for their steadfastness and commitment to its ideals, disclosed that the next step is to impact more lives and help women become more productive.

“We want to introduce the club to a far greater number of women and make them see the possibilities of what can happen in their lives and careers when they are intentional and start their journey. We will also showcase the stories of women who have monetized their diverse superpowers and launch our Monetize Your Superpower Coaching Programme” she said.

“Since its inception, the club has helped quite a number of women recognize various investment vehicles. It has also provided money circles to enable them to use the power of synergy to access investments they would not be able to on their own. Members of the club also have access to accountability partners and tools to take massive action to build their dreams. “