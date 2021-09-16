The first professor of digital economy in the world, Arcbishop Sam Zuga lists roles of Zugacoin in unemployment, poverty alleviation in Nigeria.

In line with his vision and mission to continue to identify the problems of Africa and re-emphasizing on the need to build a better Nigeria, while promising to lead the way, Professor Sam Zuga has listed the roles Zugacoin is playing in reducing unemployment, poverty alleviation in the country.

On that note, the well respected philanthropic Archbishop rolls out his plans to better the lives of average Nigerian youth by giving them different opportunities on a platter of gold.

These plans he highlighted below with further guidelines;

I want to start by saying that, ZUGACOIN is not a money making machine for few individuals but a tool to compliment Government efforts for Nigeria National and African continental development.

Money is not for everyone because it is hidden in 5 different places. Until you identify one of those places, you can’t be rich. I want to bring out one of those places for the purpose of this publication.

PROBLEM

Money is hiding in problem. The only 3 ways to access the money that is hiding is; (1) Identify a problem. (2) Create a solution for that problem. (3) Get paid for solving that problem. With these three, your riches would be without hitches.

I have been in the business of solving problem since when I was 14 years of age. That is why I call myself a professional problem solver. As we have bank managers, hotel managers etc, I choose to be a problem manager. Following my instructions will help a lot of people to solve their problems.

Unemployment is one of the major problems of Nigeria and Africa. Since there are no jobs to employ people, new jobs must be created. But if you follow the former approach of salary, it will not work because, salary work has succeeded in killing productivity and people, as many retired and became frustrated, depressed and eventually died shamefully.

Another thing is, private businesses thrives better in Nigeria than Government businesses. People give more attention to their own business than that of Government. If any unemployment alleviation program will succeed in Nigeria, it must be more of self-employment. That is why ZUGACOIN is creating 10 Million self-employed jobs opportunities through Marketing Agents and Merchants.

No matter how people are talking about poverty and hunger in Nigeria, people are still buying and selling everyday, that is why I decided to use what is available to do the impossible.

ZUGACOIN will be used throughout Nigeria as a means of payment. All selling outlets in Nigeria would be registered as merchants through Marketing Agents. Any smallest sale outlet of any kind will employ 3 workers, Agent, Exchanger and Attendant. A big shop can have more than 10 employees through SAMZUGA UNEMPLOYMENT ALLEVIATION PROGRAM (UAP).

HOW TO REGISTER AS A MARKETING AGENT.

A Marketing Agent can be registered in any of the categories listed below to get 5% of every transaction that takes place on daily basis in any selling outlet registered under him as long as the shop exist. That Agent can employ an Exchanger to be assisting customers who doesn’t know about ZUGACOIN to create wallet for them, exchange their cash to ZUGACOIN to enable them buy with ZUGACOIN and save 5% of any money he or she is spending in that shop, another person is employed by the same Agent to be assisting customers inside the shop on SCAN TO PAY process while the shop owner get 5% on top of every sale that is purchased by ZUGACOIN and the Government is also receiving revenue of 5% of every transaction made in that shop through ZUGACOIN. Imagine how many shops, stores and other sales outlets are in Nigeria and each of them is having minimum of 3 new staff employed through ZUGACOIN. Imagine how much people can save while shopping with ZUGACOIN, instead of spending, you are saving as you are shopping.

AGENTS REGISTRATION CATEGORIES AND FEE.

BEGINNERS MERCHANTS

(N 10, 000 above transactions daily)

REGISTRATION FEE: N5000

BRONZE MERCHANTS

(Daily transaction from N20,000). E.g

Provision shops, kiosk stores, Chemist, fruits sellers, etc. REGISTRATION FEE: N10,000

DIAMOND MERCHANTS

(Daily transactions from 50,000 and above)

POS Agents, boutique, provision shop, Services e.g tailoring, barbing etc

ONE TIME REGISTRATION FEE: N20,000

SILVER MERCHANTS (Transacting from 200,000 and above Daily)

Primary schools, Eatery POS Agents,

Secondary School, hospital, etc – ONE TIME REGISTRATION FEE: N50,000

GOLD MERCHANTS

(Daily Transaction from N1000,000 and above)

Car stands, Real estate,

Shopping mall, Polytechnic, College of Education, Universities, Airlines, Transport companies, Hotels etc. ONE TIME REGISTRATION FEE: N200,000

Remember, this one time registration is to qualify you to be getting 5% of every transaction that goes on at any selling outlet you registered till eternity. Even when you pass on to glory, your children will take over from generation to generation.

The registration fee is applicable to both merchants and Agents. If you want to be both Agent and Merchant, you will pay for both separate and receive separate security code.

All intending Marketing Agents and Merchants can send their registration fee to the following company’s account;

SamZuga business Empire LTD

7436887015

FCMB

After payment, you will send the proof of payment to the following Whatsapp number

08126526511 (chats only, no calls please)

WhatsApp link below:

https://wa.me/+2348126526511?text=Hello%20

You shall be given an Agent or Merchant’s code, you shall be invited for a comprehensive training as a Marketing Agent or Merchant, a certificate would be presented to you after the training.

Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall)