By Abdulganiyu J.M Mustapha

The divisive and misleading spiel of a prosperous South and a parasitic North has been brought again to the national fore.

Political actors keen on rebranding themselves as regional heroes, evidently with the agenda of using the newfound influence to launch a 2023 agenda, have resorted to the tar to grab national headlines.

The outlet this time is a fit of contrived anger over the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue. According to a particular South-South Governor, the present arrangement in which the Federal Government, through the FIRS, obtains the revenue, keep a minor 15% share, and redistribute 85% to the states in reflection of the country’s federalism, has denied the “hardworking” South a fair share of its internal earnings and propped up the “laziness” of the “unproductive” north.

Never mind that a number of northern states actually contribute more in VAT revenue than some southern states mired in debts and on federal economic life support.

To aid his distortion of reality, this political figure presented dubious figures. He has implied that states are all subjected to the same sharing formula, regardless of their contribution to the national pot. This is the first and major falsehood that reveals his bad faith. In operation is a 20% derivation principle (much higher than the 13% on oil) that allows states like Lagos with greater contributions to enjoy a higher percentage when the revenue is re-distributed by the Federal Government. It is perhaps Nigeria’s finest display of fiscal federalism which has become a burning issue in the country for many years.

Predictably, the common retort to this clarification is that Lagos could claim all or more of the revenue it contributes should it assume the responsibility of collection and independent management. Many have fantasized about the prospect of the state not parting with the several billions it presently earns and instead channeling the same into a self-profiting governance agenda.

The first problem with this fantasy is that a decentralized VAT revenue collection system, which is what the South-South Governor is clamoring, will nearly half the earnings of the present state governments and increase that of the center. This is for the simple reason that a decentralized system will leave states with only non-export VAT revenue while the Federal Government will limit itself to those accrued on imports which, interestingly, accounts for nearly 50% of all earnings.

In other words, the proposed new system will have a completely opposite effect from the intended: the states will earn less while the Federal Government collects more than the 15% it presently claims.

There is also the not-so-simple matter of ‘HQ earnings’ that has inflated the VAT revenue of city-states like Lagos, but will no longer be there in the proposed new system. Essentially, companies with headquarters in Lagos (and other similar cities) will no longer pay their national VAT in the state as is presently the case, but will instead divide and scatter the payments across the country based on the regulations set in all the states they operate. This is the reality of a decentralized system.

None of the actors pushing this system for political reasons have stopped to consider what the wider effect of this is likely to be on Nigeria’s ease of doing business. Not so long ago, India found out the hard way that compelling businesses to deal with several tax collecting entities, each with distinct laws and regulations, negatively impact operations and makes life difficult for citizens.

Not insignificant also is the collection expertise – something that took the FG and the FIRS several years to get the hang of, even with existing hitches still.

Far from the simplistic case of a thriving entity being held back by another freeloading entity, the case of Nigeria’s VAT situation, as with her federalism, is that each region contributes to share the benefits of peculiar advantages, offset limiting factors, and form a whole that is stronger than the sum of its parts.

Only Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has displayed the discernment to realize this actuality and the courage to act on it by opposing the populist, politically-driven calls for a divisive approach.

Using the example of his state which, by geographical placement, is crucial to the business and VAT derivation potential of several states reliant on it for various operations, he has eloquently articulated the race to the bottom that will ensue if states give vent to self-serving motives and divisive agenda.

Kogi could raise its internal VAT revenue by taxing to death all other entities inevitably dependent on the state for various levels of access, but will only create more bottlenecks, reduce efficiency, and throw up problems that could destabilize its axis and eventually claim the extra earnings. Income inequality (and the attendant problems of security) is one.

Northern states coming together to impose higher taxes on agricultural produce will also not augur well for the food security of several southern states, many of which would have gone bankrupt without the federal support that is now being portrayed as an unfair fleecing. The state of Osun is a close example.

There is little doubt that the country’s federalism requires several amendments for necessary improvements, or that our union could be better perfected. However, it is in the interest of the people to pay closer attention to the figures and see the story not told by the politically motivated agents who, in a possible attempt to deflect attention from their records in office, have conjured an enemy with a northern name and face. They are best served to heed the warning of reasonable leaders like Governor Yahaya Bello who, not drawn to populism, has always spoken earnestly and in patriotic devotion to the sustenance of our national union.