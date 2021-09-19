The consumable product brand Minimie is the lead sponsor set to make the maiden edition of the ‘The Humour Awards’ a grand and remarkable event in the history of Nigerian entertainment.

Minimie’s support for the Nigerian comedy industry is seen in their utmost indulgence and pride to appreciate the time and effort the comedy industry put in making their customers smile by starting off this movement with ‘The Humour Awards’.

The humour awards is set to become Nigeria’s foremost award ceremony that recognizes and celebrates comedians and humorists in Africa.The Maiden edition of the event set to hold in Lagos features over 20 award categories.