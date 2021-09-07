By Victoria Ojeme

There have been more than 200 coups in Africa since the post-independence era of the 1960s, with 45 per cent of them being successful and resulting in the displacement of the head of state and government officials, or the dissolution of previously existing constitutional structures.

A study by the Africa Development Bank between 1960-1969; 1970-1989; 1990-2012 shows that West Africa came top for the number of coups, both successful and failed; Central and East Africa followed; while Southern Africa had the least.

However, the resurgence of military coups in Africa under the current wave of democracy may not be entirely surprising to those familiar with scholarly debates as to whether or not democratisation reduces the risks of military intervention in politics,” says Dr Shola Omotola, a visiting fellow at South Africa’s Wits University, in his assessment of the African Union’s promotion of democratic values.

“Although not an entirely settled issue, studies have demonstrated that democracies that rank very highly in their legitimacy rating have better prospects of avoiding military interventions,” he added.

Just this Sunday, a special unit of the army in Guinea detained President Alpha Conde, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved signalling a military takeover, according to an AP News report.

The country’s borders were closed and its constitution was declared invalid in the announcement read aloud on state television by army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who told Guineans: “The duty of a soldier is to save the country.”

ECOWAS quickly condemned the developments, threatening sanctions if Conde was not immediately released. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted that he strongly condemned “any takeover of the government by force of the gun.”

The U.S. State Department warned against violence and urged authorities in Guinea to avoid “extra-constitutional” actions that “will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity.” Spokesman Ned Price added in a statement that the junta’s “actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea’s other international partners to support the country.”

President Alpha Conde who has been in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him. Sunday’s dramatic developments underscored how dissent had mounted within the military as well.

The leader of the coup plotters, Col. Doumbouya, who had been the commander of the army’s special forces unit, called on other soldiers “to put themselves on the side of the people” and stay in their barracks. The army colonel said he was acting in the best interests of the nation, citing a lack of economic progress by leaders since the country gained independence from France in 1958.

“If you see the state of our roads, if you see the state of our hospitals, you realize that after 72 years, it’s time to wake up,” he said. “We have to wake up.”

Observers, though say the tensions between Guinea’s president and the army colonel stemmed from a recent proposal to cut some military salaries.

The developments that followed closely mirrored other military coup d’etats in West Africa: The army colonel and his colleagues seized control of the airwaves, professing their commitment to democratic values and announcing their name: The National Committee for Rally and Development.

It was a dramatic setback for Guinea, where many had hoped the country had turned the page on military power grabs.

Conde’s 2010 election victory — the country’s first democratic vote ever — was supposed to be a fresh start for a country that had been mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule and political turmoil. In the years since, though, opponents said Conde too failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral riches of bauxite and gold.

The year after his first election he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his home overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. Rocket-propelled grenades landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

Violent street demonstrations broke out last year after Conde organized a referendum to modify the constitution. The unrest intensified after he won the October election, and the opposition said dozens were killed during the crisis.

In neighboring Senegal, which has a large diaspora of Guineans who opposed Conde, news of his political demise was met with relief.

“President Alpha Conde deserves to be deposed. He stubbornly tried to run for a third term when he had no right to do so,” said Malick Diallo, a young Guinean shopkeeper in the suburbs of Dakar.

“We know that a coup d’etat is not good,” said Mamadou Saliou Diallo, another Guinean living in Senegal. “A president must be elected by democratic vote. But we have no choice. We have a president who is too old, who no longer makes Guineans dream and who does not want to leave power.”

Guinea has had a long history of political instability. In 1984, Lansana Conte took control of the country after the first post-independence leader died. He remained in power for a quarter century until his death in 2008, accused of siphoning off state coffers to enrich his family and friends.

The country’s second coup soon followed, putting army Capt. Moussa “Dadis” Camara in charge. During his rule, security forces opened fire on demonstrators at a stadium in Conakry who were protesting his plans to run for president. Human rights groups have said more than 150 people were killed and at least 100 women were raped. Camara later went into exile after surviving an assassination attempt, and a transitional government organized the landmark 2010 election won by Conde.

Once again the situation in Guinea has a reignited the debate about coups in Africa. Indications are there is an increasing trend in the occurrence of coups.

In 2017 in Zimbabwe, a military takeover brought Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule to and end.

On 7 January 2019, members of the Armed Forces of Gabon announced a coup d’état in Gabon. Military officers claimed that they had ousted President Ali Bongo, who was re-elected in 2016 after a controversial election and protests. On 11 April 2019, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the Sudanese army after popular protests demanded his departure.

In 2020, there were two. In 2021, three coups. In April this year, after the death of the Chadian leader Idriss Deby, the army installed his son as interim president leading a transitional military council. His opponents called it a “dynastic coup”.

“This rising trend in the occurrence of coups corresponds with the deepening trend in the democratic governance deficit that has become characteristic of the politics of countries on the continent. This deficit involves, among others, narrowing down of the civic space, extension of term limits, flawed elections, undue restrictions on opposition groups, activists and independent media and rising frustration among the public, particularly the youth,, ” said Dr Solomon Dersso, Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

He explained that notable in the whole scenario is the fact that the executive enjoys near unlimited powers.

“Coupled with the authoritarian tendency and corruption this breads, it leads to a yearning for change, in face of economic hardship of the public,” he said.

The absence of or failure of both formal and informal ways of enforcing constitutional checks and balances or the rendering of such mechanisms meaningless by the executive forces political and social forces to resort to such measures as protests and even riots.

That the military steps in (purportedly for correcting the wrong in politics) is a further manifestation of a governance deficit. What makes army more qualified to be an arbiter of politics than other forces in society? Nothing.

Hence, the idea of a good coup is an oxymoron. The African Union norms are right in rejecting coups in general as unconstitutional and hence not deserving of political and legal recognition. But the response should go further than suspension, transition and election. It should, among others, address the problems of the democratic governance deficit, imperial executive power and weak checks and balances and security sector reforms.