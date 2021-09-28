Musician, philanthropist and dance lover, Mr Sab has announced the commencement of his dance competition, with one million naira to be won by ten lucky participants.

Mr Sab whose real name is Walson Prince Ikenna is an up-rising singer in the now populated and popular Nigerian music industry. Having discovered his zest for music at age 13, the dance crooner has consistently pursued his passion for singing and released several songs, an EP, which has the song ‘Thank You Lord 2”

The song ‘Thank you lord 2’ is a follow up of the former ‘Thank you Lord’ which according to him, ‘represents what happens in the daily life of every man on the street.’, and received wide acceptance from music lovers and his fans that have been yearning for more.

Releasing the remix of ‘Thank you Lord’, now ‘Thank you Lord 2’, Mr. Sab is going out of his way to share a sum of One million naira, which is a support for young Nigerians who have talent and need finance to make it go viral.

He said; ‘I am aware that there are a lot of talented people in Nigeria, and many barely have the finance to fund their talents and showcase it to the world, this is the motivation for the giveaway, and this time around it is for dancers, and ten lucky ones will be selected and empowered.’’

Other songs in the new EP are; ‘Low Waist’, ‘Dance’ and ‘Money’. According to the Dance crooner, ‘every track on the EP is a reflection of what we all want in life and how we go about pursuing our goals.’