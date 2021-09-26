By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth wing over the purported suspension of National leader by some executives.

The crisis brewing the youth wing started on Saturday when some executives suspected to be sponsored suspended indefinitely the National president of the wing, Engr. Demian Okafor following the vote of no confidence of some executive member.

The group later announced the elevation of deputy national President, Jones Onwuasoanya as the acting National president of the wing.

In an interview with National president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Engr. Damian Okafor who dismissed the suspension accused some members of his executive of sabotaging his administration.

Engr. Okafor disclosed that his recent purported suspension was sponsored by some people who do not believe that someone from Ebonyi State could lead them.

“It’s very funny, some of them don’t know the Working tools of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. They never believe I am an Ebonyi man. It’s a shame and will not stand. The Ohanaeze national President and national Executive committee have nullify it.

“It’s a pure hatred. Whoever that is sponsoring them should burry his face in shame. Ordinarily before the meeting, I was supposed to be aware of the meeting. The constitution is there. The position was zoned to Ebonyi but Anambra man or Imo man believe that Ebonyi man doesn’t deserve it.

“So, do not be dismayed, we are on it. The person that didn’t want me to win it is putting more effort with his money to make sure I am not there. But he is wasting his money. The mandate of the people must stand. Nobody owns Ohanaeze, it belong to every Igbo man”, He said.

The national publicity secretary of the wing, Chika Adiele who announced Damian’s suspension said that it was predicated on gross misconduct, gross incompetence,

public embarrassment, dishonesty abandonment of duty, dereliction of duty.

Other reasons include, disrespect to other NEC members, violation of the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and absolute loss of confidence on his leadership by NEC members.

He also said that they had set up an 8-man committee to investigate the activities of Damian Okafor and report back within two months.

Efforts to reach the Mational Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia to react to the development were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls to him mobile phone.