By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

TENSION, Wednesday, enveloped Umutu and neighbouring communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, following the killing of three police officers attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters.

Vanguard gathered that the three police officers were burnt inside their patrol Toyota Sienna vehicle after they were murdered by yet unknown gunmen at a checkpoint along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in the Local Government Area.

Saying that the incident occurred at about 8am, sources who pleaded anonymity, said the Toyota Sienna was recently donated to the Umutu Police Division.

The sources said after killing the police officers, the hoodlums carried the corpses inside the vehicle before setting it ablaze.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums torch articulated vehicle carrying spare parts in Nsukka

Hear one of the sources: “Three police officers attached to the Umutu Division Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival at a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta.

“They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol Toyota Sienna. As we speak, the development has thrown residents of Umutu, Obeti and Oliogo and other neighbouring communities into fear and apprehension”.

The sources could not however confirm whether their AK47 rifles were carted away or not.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria