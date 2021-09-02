Nollywood screen diva, Maryam Charles has decried Tega’s conduct as a married woman in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show tagged ‘Shine Ya Eyes.’

This is coming after the two housemates, Tega and Boma were seen in a video footage smooching and kissing underneath their bedsheet that left teeming fans venting their anger on the married woman involved.

Reacting to the viral video, Nollywood actress cum producer, Maryam Charles exploded with anger as Boma received a deluge of backlash for saying that the married woman’s private parts was oozing with offensive odour to other housemates.

“Married people should not go for BBNaija. If you are married, stay in your house and stop going to embarrass the institution of marriage on national TV,” Maryam warned intending married persons.

Giving reasons, she added: “All the married people who have gone on the show have made a fool of their vows, with the exception of Mike and Niyi. The most recent one Tega, is the one that irritates me the most. You went into the show, letting the world know that you were married, and then in the first weeks, you allowed another man suck your breasts in front of your husband watching at home.

“Boma whose foolishness knows no bound said some disgusting things about Tega’s hygiene. He has proven that age is just a number and that he has the emotional maturity of a 16 year old,” Maryam lamented.

The angered filmmaker added: “Then Mr husband too who came out to wash their family’s dirty linen in public while admitting to cheating in their matrimonial home is total mess and disastrous. What is going on in that house?

However, the actress urged BBNaija intending participants to emulate one of the housemates nicknamed Whitemoney in the on-going BBnaija ‘Shine your eyes’. “Look at Whitemoney. I really hope he wins the show. He has been stellar all through. No sexual ‘misadventure.’ He doesn’t go about kissing everyone not to talk about having sex on the show. This na person wey get sense. I just feel you can go to Big Brother and not make a fool of yourself. And if you are married, the show is not for you,” she advised.

Meanwhile, Tega and Boma’s relationship in the house seems to wax stronger despite the former’s marriage outside the house. The mother of one has, however, made it known that if her marriage ends after the show, she was ready to move on.

