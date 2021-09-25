The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 17-year-old teenager, Aliyu Zakariya, after drowning in an open water in Kabuga Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the service, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that the victim went to swim when he got drowned.

“We received a distress call at about 10:45a.m. from one Sha’aibu Rabiu-Aliyu and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:00a.m,” he said.

Abdullahi ,however, said that Zakariya, was brought out of the water dead.

He added that his corpse had been handed over to his father, Alhaji Zakariya of Dorayi Quarters.

The spokesman advised the general public to monitor their children’s movement especially when they go for swimming in ponds or to other dangerous places .

